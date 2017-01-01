Results 1 to 1 of 1
Republic TV to launch overseas - in middle east and Singapore
The unstoppable TV Journalist Arnab Goswami keeps marching: Republic TV, which has already announced going digital with an App, is now going overseas. While Republic TV will launch in the middle east next week, it is going to launch in Singapore next month on the Star hub.
Launched in May 2017, Republic TV has been leading the English News genre ratings. The Channel opened its launch week, week with a bang, displacing Times Now as the genre leader with a massive 21,18,000 weekly impressions.
As reported by Indiantelevision.com earlier, the launch of the Republic TV gave rise to an ugly war between the existing English News Channels and the new entrant.
For one week, week 21 of 2017, ratings of the top Indian English News channels were not published as they had stripped their new feeds of the BARC audio watermark. The NBA-backed channels returned to the BARC fold in week 22.
