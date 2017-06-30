Results 1 to 1 of 1
MIB grants 7 TV channel licences in June; AETN TV18, Entert10 TV get 2 each
MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has granted seven TV channel uplinking licences including six non-news and one news in June, its highest in the first six months of 2017.
AETN TV18, a 51:49 JV between TV18 and A+E Networks, has got two licencesFYI TV18 HD and History TV18 HD Tamil. History TV18 is an infotainment channel while FYI TV18 is a lifestyle channel that was launched in July 2016.
Earlier, AETN TV18 had received an uplinking licence to launch History TV18 HD.
Indore-based Enter10 Television has received licences under the name Enter10 Bangla and Shaandar Cinema. The company owns and operates four channels, namely Hindi movie channel Enterr10, Bhojpuri entertainment channel Dangal, Bhojpuri movie channel Bhojpuri Cinema and Marathi movie channel Fakt Marathi.
Bengaluru-based Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa has received news channel licence under the name TV1 News 24×7 in Kannada and other Indian languages. The jewellery company has Channajammani Siddachar and Nanjundi Vishwakarma Kullachari Puttamma as directors.
Delhi-based ad agency Graphisads has got a non-news licence under the name Prerna. Mukesh Gupta and Alok Gupta are directors in the company. Mukesh Gupta has also served as the Central Committee Member of Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), an organisation formed by NRI supporters of BJP.
BnB Entertainment, a Delhi-based company promoted by Kunal Dhupar, Neera Dhupar and Sunil Dhupar, has got the licence under the name oBNB.
The ministry has so far granted 22 TV channel licences in the first six months of the year including one in January, four in February, six in March and four in May. No licences were issued in April.
As on 30 June, the ministry has granted permission to 1078 channels, of which 195 licences have been cancelled.
The total permitted TV channels having valid permission in India stand at 883. This includes 388 news and current affairs channels and 495 non-news and current affairs channels.
