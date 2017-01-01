Sun Direct provides HD Supreme Mega Pack has 22 genres including movies, sports, information and entertainment! Here is the list HD Supreme Mega Pack Price details for all the South India Languages.
1Month HD Supreme MEGA Pack Rs.480
3Months HD Supreme MEGA Pack Rs.1348
6Months HD Supreme MEGA Pack Rs.2595
12Months HD Supreme MEGA Pack Rs.430

