Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 10:50 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,906
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 785
- Rep Power
- 99
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs other telcos: Which data plan you should go for
NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio has again reshuffled its data plan tariff, in which it claims to have offered more benefits to consumers. The new tariff comes at a time when Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is about to complete its three months. The new launched plans can still impact Airtel, Vodafone and Idea which are still facing downturn in their revenues.
Here we bring you the latest tariff comparison of Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and Idea's 4G prepaid plans on offer:
Reliance Jio
* Rs 309: Unlimited voice calls/SMSs, 1GB data per day for 56 days
* Rs 349: Unlimited voice calls/SMSs, 20GB data (10+10) for 56 days
* Rs 399: Unlimited voice calls/SMSs, 1GB data per day for 84 days
* Rs 599: Unlimited voice calls/SMSs, 2GB data per day for 56 days
** Reliance Jio has earlier offered Rs 309 plan for its existing users, in which they had to buy Prime subscription for Rs 99. The plan offered 1 GB data per day, unlimited voice calls/SMSs for 90 days.
Airtel:
* Rs 244: Unlimited calls to Airtel to Airtel, 1GB data per day for 70 days, no free SMS
* Rs 399: Unlimited calls (300 minutes a day/1200 minutes a week), 1GB data per day for 56 days, no free SMS
* Rs 349: Unlimited calls (300 minutes a day/1200 minutes a week), 1GB data per day for 28 days, no free SMS
* Rs 549: Unlimited calls (300 minutes a day/1200 minutes a week), + 1.25GB data per day on 4G handset for 28 days, no free SMS
Vodafone
* Rs 257: Unlimited calls (300 minutes a day/1200 minutes a week), 2GB total, 3G/4G data for 28 days, no free SMS
* Rs 352: Unlimited calls (300 minutes a day/1200 minutes a week), 1GB data per day for 28 days, no free SMS
Idea
* Rs 347: Unlimited calls (300 minutes a day/1200 minutes a week), 1GB (2G/3G) data per day for 70 days, no free SMS
BSNL (Not 4G plan)
* Rs 333: 3GB (3G/2G) data per day for 90 days (No free call/SMS)
* Rs 444: 4GB (3G/2G) data per day for 90 days (No free call/SMS)
* Rs 666: Unlimited calls and 2GB (3G) data per day for 60 days (No free SMS)
** Note: The tariff plans are according to latest data available on the website of respective telcos. There may be some change in the plan. Please confirm with your operator before opting for a recharge. Idea does not offer 4G services in Delhi. BSNL is also yet to announce its 4G services.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)