Hotstar beefs up premium offering with CBS deal
MUMBAI: Star India-owned over the top (OTT) platform Hotstar is scaling up its premium subscription-based offering as it takes on global giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
After HBO, ABC and Fox shows, Hotstar has bolstered its premium offering by bringing the US cable brand Showtime to the country through a deal with US media conglomerate CBS.
The agreement will provide Hotstar Premium subscribers in India access to future Showtime series such as the new comedy Smile, the new limited series Escape At Dannemora, starring Oscar winners Benicio Del Toro and Patricia Arquette, and Golden Globe nominee Paul Dano, and the new show Twin Peaks. Also available to Hotstar Premium subscribers are hundreds of hours of series including The Affair, Billions, Ray Donovan and the recently premiered, Im Dying Up Here.
