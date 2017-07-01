Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance Jio to give 100GB data per month at 100Mbps with JioFiber Preview Offer
Reliance Jio is expected to enter into broadband service this year and the company has accidentally revealed some information on its website. The official web page of the JioFiber service went online for some time, but it was taken by the company, reveals some key information about the upcoming service.
If we go by the leaked information, then it is certain that Reliance Jio will offer 100Mbps of download speed and 100GB of data per month, free for three months under its JioFiber Preview Offer. Once the said data is consumed, the speed will drop to 1Mbps.
However, one has to pay Rs 4,500 as a security deposit for setting up the services. This is in line with the previous report that suggested the same. So far, the company has not revealed much about its broadband or its Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service, but it is reported to be launched this year and it is reported to be one of the most affordable broadband services in India.
Further, users will be able to stream 4K content with this service and one can also connect multiple devices to JioFiber to enjoy the high-speed internet. Reliance Jio was earlier reported roll out its JioFiber Preview offer in six cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara. Reliance Jios Twitter handle, @JioCare confirmed this news while replying to a users query.
To recall, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd, said during the annual general meeting that it is committed to launching FTTH (fibre to the home) service, which would be capable of delivering a broadband speed up to 1Gbps.
The company introduced this service on January 13, 2017, but only in Mumbai and was offered as a beta service. To give you an idea, Reliance Jio Giga fibre broadband plan will offer you 50 Mbps speed for up to 2000GB of data at Rs 1500 per month. This is one of the plans from the upcoming broadband services from Reliance Jio.
