Sri Lanka appoint Dinesh Chandimal as Test captain; Tharanga to lead in ODIs, T20Is
Dinesh Chandimal has been appointed Sri Lanka's new Test captain, while Upul Tharanga has been handed ODI and T20I captaincy on Wednesday (July 12), after Angelo Mathews stepped down from the position across formats following Sri Lanka's shock series defeat to Zimbabwe.
Mathews addressed a press conference on Wednesday morning to announce his successors. "Yes, there have been significant poor performances, and I'm humble enough to accept it. In the past also there were instances where I wanted to step down but I didn't want to let the team down at that time, mainly because there were no replacements. The team's interests supercede the individuals.
"Now there are candidates to take over, and I'm sure they will be more successful than me. I also wanted to give my successor time to build a team for the 2019 World Cup."
