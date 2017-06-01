Results 1 to 1 of 1
Team India Coach Decision Deferred, Ganguly Says Need to Consult Kohli
Mumbai: The Cricket Advisory Committee on Monday postponed its decision on selecting the head coach of the Indian cricket team. CAC member Sourav Ganguly while addressing the media said that the committee needs to speak to Indian captain Virat Kohli before taking a final decision.
The committee interviewed five applicants including Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput.
Ganguly further went on to say that it is the players who will be eventually working with the coach and that is the reason why it is important to keep the captain in the loop.
"It's not me, Sachin, Amitabh ji (Chaudhary) or Rahul(Johri), who will play. It is the players who will be playing and the support staff will be there. Everybody should be in synchronisation," Ganguly said in a matter-of-fact manner.
The former India captain also said that Virat Kohli has been kept out of the entire process of selection so far and that is a decision which the Indian captain respects. He further said that Kohli is an important cog in the wheel and thus it is important to take him into confidence before making a decision.
"We are not in a hurry to announce the name of the coach and we are not only looking at the Sri Lanka series. Eventually the appointment will be for a long term and we need to take the best foot forward.
"Virat is an important cog in the system and we will take a call which would be the best way forward for the team and the boys because they are going to play."
"From what we have heard from the coaches, it is not different from last year. We will take a call in the due course of time. We are not in a hurry. Sri Lanka is a long tour. We want to make sure that everybody is in synchronisation," the former India captain said.
Cricketnext had first reported that BCCI had approached Ravi Shastri for the role of coach on the insistence of captain Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket board re-opened the application process to allow Shastri to formally apply for the position.
Shastri, who was the Team Director between 2014 and 2016, had lost out to Anil Kumble for the top job after last year. He has been given a contract that will see him in the job till the end of the 2019 ICC World Cup.
The position of coach was vacated after Anil Kumble resigned from the post after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy and decided not to re-apply. Kumble's decision was influenced by his deteriorating relationship with captain Virat Kohli as he confirmed on social media that he took the decision due to captain Kohli's reservations with his "style" and about him continuing as the head coach.
Ravi Shastri, during his tenure with the team as director had guided India to the semi-finals of the 2015 ICC World Cup and the 2016 ICC WT20. It was Shastri, who was at the helm of affairs, when Team India, under Kohli's leadership, blanked top ranked South Africa in a Test series at home.
