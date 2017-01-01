Results 1 to 1 of 1
Video: Pairing of Adtv STB remote with TV remote
Step 1: Get the Airtel remote to learning mode by pressing and holding ''OK'' and numeric ''2'' buttons together for 3 seconds. The LED Blinks twice to indicate that your airtel remote is ready to learn.
Step 2: Hold the TV remote and airtel remote in front of each other (3-6cm aprt)
Step 3: Press & release the button (first of the aritel remote and then of the TV remote) which needs to be programmed in the airtel remote
Step 4: Press ''OK'' button on your airtel remote to store the new infomation about your TV.
The LED will blink twice to indicate successful transfer of knowledge. If the airtel remote blinks four times, it means the learning has failed. Go to step 1 again.__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
