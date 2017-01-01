Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sony to launch comedy show The Drama Company on 16 July
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Sony Entertainment Television (SET) is all set to air another comedy show The Drama Company from 16 July.
The one-hour show will be aired at 8 pm every Saturday and Sunday, replacing the existing kids reality series Sabse Bada Kalakar.
The show will precede the channels popular comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show, which is broadcast at 9 pm.
With the launch of The Drama Company, SET will now offer two one-hour stand-up comedy shows for its viewers.
Produced by Preeti Simoes, The Drama Company will feature Kapil Sharmas arch rival Krushna Abhishek along with other stand-up comedians Sudesh Lehri, Sanket Bhonsle, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra.
The show has also got on board veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has been part of several reality series.
