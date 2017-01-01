Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Pakistani channels on dishtv
-
Today, 02:46 AM #1
- Join Date
- Jul 2017
- Location
- awefawef
- Posts
- 1
- Thanks (Given)
- 0
- Thanks (Received)
- 0
- Rep Power
- 0
Pakistani channels on dishtv
Hey guys,
my arynews channel is 2836 , but it says unsubscribed. Can anyone please tell me how can i subscribe to it?
i tried sms'ing , but it said invalid channel number.
Can anyone please help me to subscribe to pakistani channels, i will highly appreciate that.
Waiting for the reply
cheers
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)