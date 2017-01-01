MUMBAI: After the success of Ningalkkum Aakam Kodeeswaran Season 4′ ( NAK-4), Asianet has introduced another international game show The Peoples Choice.


The show will air from 10 July every Monday Wednesday, at 9.30 pm.


The game show focuses on peoples opinion in various fields like socioeconomic, cinema, literature and current issues amongst others. Audience can choose their opinion through the mobile app, Asianet Peoples Choice.


The channel has roped in popular Malayalam serial actress Gayathri Arun as the celebrity anchor to conduct the show. The game show was launched in Anand TV Film Awards 2017 at Manchester, UK.


