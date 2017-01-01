Results 1 to 1 of 1
Asianet to air game show The Peoples Choice from 10 July
MUMBAI: After the success of Ningalkkum Aakam Kodeeswaran Season 4′ ( NAK-4), Asianet has introduced another international game show The Peoples Choice.
The show will air from 10 July every Monday Wednesday, at 9.30 pm.
The game show focuses on peoples opinion in various fields like socioeconomic, cinema, literature and current issues amongst others. Audience can choose their opinion through the mobile app, Asianet Peoples Choice.
The channel has roped in popular Malayalam serial actress Gayathri Arun as the celebrity anchor to conduct the show. The game show was launched in Anand TV Film Awards 2017 at Manchester, UK.
