Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries in chases
July 7 (CRICKETNMORE) - Indian captain Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring most ODI hundreds in chases. While the Little Master took 232 innings to score 17 hundreds, he has taken just 102 innings to score 18 ODI tons while batting second.
He surpassed Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in chases during the fifth and final One-Day International against West Indies in Jamaica where he scored an unbeaten 115-ball 111 which helped India clinch the five-match ODI series 3-1.
Most 100s in ODI chases:
18 Virat Kohli (102 innings*)
17 Sachin Tendulkar (232)
11 T Dilshan (116)/ Chris Gayle (139)
10 Saeed Anwar (105)/ Sanath Jayasuriya (210)
This was also his 28th ODI hundred and he now equalled Sanath Jayasuriya's record of 28 tons in ODIs and will be joint third with the Sri Lankan in the list of most ODI centuries.
Only Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Ricky Ponting (30) have more centuries than him the 50-over format.
Most centuries in ODIs:
49 Sachin Tendulkar (452 innings)
30 Ricky Ponting (365)
28 Sanath Jayasuriya (433)/ Virat Kohli (181*)
25 Kumarra Sangakkara (380)/ Hashim Amla (153)
