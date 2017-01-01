Results 1 to 1 of 1
Life OK to launch two new fiction shows in Aug
MUMBAI: Star Indias second Hindi GEC Life OK is set to refresh its programming line-up with the launch of two new showsAyushaman Bhava and Shatranjin August.
Ayushaman Bhava, which is a revenge drama, will air by mid-August, every MondayFriday at 8 pm. The show will replace the channels existing show Har Mard Ka Dard, which is going off air on 14 July. Launched in 2017, Har Mard Ka Dard is produced by Deeya Singh of DJs Creative Unit and is directed by actor Parmeet Sethi.
Until the launch of new show, the 8-pm slot vacated by Har Mard Ka Dard will have repeat telecasts of the channels popular shows like Chandrakanta, Ghulam and Savdhaan India. The channel has not decided on the show to be aired on repeat in the vacated slot.
Ayushaman Bhava is produced by White Horse International and stars Avinash Sachdev and Megha Gupta in lead roles. The thriller show will revolve around the journey of a boy and his love for his family and friends.
Besides Ayushaman Bhava, the channel will launch a political drama entitled Satranj (working title). The show will be aired by the end of August.
Satranj is produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms and is loosely based on American drama series House of Cards. The show is still in the casting phase and has finalised Sonal Vengurlekar and Bhanu Uday in the lead.
Life OKs current weekday programming line-up includes Har Mard Ka Dard, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Ghulaam, May I Come in, Madam and Savdhaan India.
The weekday prime time of the channel starts from 8 pm and ends by 11 pm. The channels decision to take down Har Mard Ka Dard is based on its poor performance on the charts.
