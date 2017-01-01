MUMBAI: Star Indias second Hindi GEC Life OK is set to refresh its programming line-up with the launch of two new showsAyushaman Bhava and Shatranjin August.


Ayushaman Bhava, which is a revenge drama, will air by mid-August, every MondayFriday at 8 pm. The show will replace the channels existing show Har Mard Ka Dard, which is going off air on 14 July. Launched in 2017, Har Mard Ka Dard is produced by Deeya Singh of DJs Creative Unit and is directed by actor Parmeet Sethi.


Until the launch of new show, the 8-pm slot vacated by Har Mard Ka Dard will have repeat telecasts of the channels popular shows like Chandrakanta, Ghulam and Savdhaan India. The channel has not decided on the show to be aired on repeat in the vacated slot.


Ayushaman Bhava is produced by White Horse International and stars Avinash Sachdev and Megha Gupta in lead roles. The thriller show will revolve around the journey of a boy and his love for his family and friends.


Besides Ayushaman Bhava, the channel will launch a political drama entitled Satranj (working title). The show will be aired by the end of August.


Satranj is produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms and is loosely based on American drama series House of Cards. The show is still in the casting phase and has finalised Sonal Vengurlekar and Bhanu Uday in the lead.


Life OKs current weekday programming line-up includes Har Mard Ka Dard, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Ghulaam, May I Come in, Madam and Savdhaan India.


The weekday prime time of the channel starts from 8 pm and ends by 11 pm. The channels decision to take down Har Mard Ka Dard is based on its poor performance on the charts.


