Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:48 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,842
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 784
- Rep Power
- 98
Comedy Central to launch 7th season of Suit on 14 July
MUMBAI: English GEC Comedy Central is set to air the seventh season of American legal drama Suits from 14 July at 8 pm.
Created and written by Aaron Korsh, the seventh season will feature 16 episodes.
The new season brings back Mike Ross and Harvey Specter together, following the unforeseen twists in Season 6.
The seventh season will feature Ross finally earning his right to be called a legit lawyer, while Harvey is promoted and will be taking charge of the Pearson Specter company. Jessica Pearson is no longer associated with the company and Rachel has finally graduated and will be seen as the companys new attorney.
The new season will have Harvey and Mike return in action with new motives, new enemies and renewed emotional drama.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)