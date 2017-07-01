Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sony Sab to air Tenali Rama from 11 July
MUMBAI: Sony Sab is set to launch the second show Tenali Rama under its new brand identity.
The show will start airing from 11 July, every Monday to Friday at 8 pm. It will replace the channels existing show Chidiya Ghar.
Tenali Rama will take the audience back in time to the 15th century and prove that intelligence and presence of mind can be used deftly to solve any problem or to deal with any demanding situation.
Sony Sab and Max senior EVP and head Neeraj Vyas said, India has a compelling tradition of both written and oral folklore. Our epics are treasures that teach life lessons via stories. Tenali Rama was a legendary poet of the 15th century who has remained immortal; his wit being admired and relevant even in todays times. With Tenali Ramas adaptation on Sab, we intend to offer a restored and renewed version of this classic chronicle.
The show centres around Tenali Rama (Bharadwaj), who gets appointed as the court poet and one of the eight wise men in the court of King Krishnadevraya (Gohil). Tenali always uses his shrewdness and unique methods to solve the craftiest and trickiest of all problems. His success makes his rival Tathacharya (Berry) jealous and want to throw him out of the court. Some of the other important people in Tenalis life are his mother Laxmi (Vakharia) and his wife Sharda (Kant).
Contiloe Pictures CEO Abhimanyu Singh stated, Tenali Rama is a show full of wit and humour. Krishnadevarayas kingdom was the richest during the medieval times and we have taken utmost care to show this opulent kingdom with rich sets, costumes and tradition. Tenali Rama is a classic comedy made on a grand scale and we are very confident that the audience will like it.
