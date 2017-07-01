Results 1 to 1 of 1
Today, 08:04 PM #1
Spider-man: Homecoming - Movie review
Cast : Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr
Director : Jon Watts
After two terrible films, ironically named Amazing, it seemed like another bad idea when I got to know that Spider-Man was being rebooted again.
But boy, was I proved wrong. Spideys appearance in Civil War showed signs of fun, but now his standalone film, titled Spider-Man Homecoming has turned out to be the most enjoyable Marvel movie since The Avengers.
Marvel once again showcases a solid eye for talent by putting another indie filmmaker in the directors chair. Jon Watts, who has made the brilliant horror comedy Clown, and the comedy thriller Cop Car flexes his flair for both comedy and big thrills in Homecoming. The film in fact plays out like a superhero film made by John Hughes.
A high school setting, incredibly cast actors, a nerdy genius, a loyal sidekick, a beautiful crush, a weird but fascinating anti social girl, and a baddie threatening all these kids imagine Ferris Buellers Day Off with Spiderman in the mix.
Luckily this reboot doesnt bother telling us about the origins of Spidey and the sad demise of Uncle Ben. The entertainment factor is dialed up to ten the moment the film opens with the super A film by Peter Parker, and fades into a badly made home movie by the kid, who has recorded his meet with Tony Stark and the airport showdown with the Avengers in Civil War.
From then onwards its a blast of fun as Peter awkwardly tries to become a superhero, and often hilariously fails at things.
But theres another surprise that the film offers Michael Keatons Vulture, is finally a great villain in the MCU (Loki doesnt count anymore).
Its cool meta casting that Keaton went from Batman to Birdman and now Vulture, and hes a complete package tremendous screen presence, amazing special effects to make his bad guy suit threatening, a surprisingly solid character arc to make you empathise with him, and the best possible resolution during the climax.
If you think about it, its the same package combo with Holland as Spider-Man, which is how they work so well as hero and villain in the film.
With superhero films getting bigger and more explosion-ey, director Watts does well to bring down the overall scale of the film, so when the big stuff happens it feels interesting, instead of the numbed down feeling you get seeing the crumbling buildings in most of these films.
Its the smaller stuff that fascinates Spidey entering through his bedroom window and crawling on the ceiling, or looking at snapchat on his phone while hes web swinging in the air through skyscrapers.
To some it might feel like theres too much Iron Man in the film, but its a necessary step to lay the foundations of future movies.
Stark has become Peters surrogate dad, and the relationship they share is a lot of fun. This film is still an origin story, and its safe to assume that Spidey will become stronger with subsequent films, and would probably even go on to take Starks place and lead the Avengers after the Infinity Wars films.
The casting director deserves an Oscar or two. Literally every single character in the film is memorable, particularly the child actors, and of course Marissa Tomei as Aunt May.
The racial diversity in the cast is great, and its also clear that Marvel is doing the right thing by focusing on characters instead of how loud an explosion could be.
There really is no reason you shouldnt be seeing this film at the earliest. Oh and stay for the end credits scene I assure you, its going to be worth the wait.
