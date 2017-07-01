Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:25 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,837
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 784
- Rep Power
- 98
How to turn any pair of wired headphones wireless
A lot of us listen to music either using wired headphones or Bluetooth-enabled wireless ones. I, for one, prefer wireless headphones as I hate tangling around with those wires every now and then. But Bluetooth-enabled wireless headphones are a little expensive, especially if you go for the top brands such as Bose, Sennheiser and Beats by Dre among others.
But, do you know that you can convert your existing wired headphones into Bluetooth enabled ones? Yes, you read that right. There is a small DIY project with which you can make any pair of headphones wireless. It can even be done by a person with minimum skills and expertise.
What all you need?
To begin with, you first need a wired headphone, and if you don’t have one already, you can buy this from Amazon India. You will also need a wireless Bluetooth receiver, which you can buy from here for about Rs 350. Other than this, you will need a pair of scissors to cut the wires, a soldering iron, soldering flux and wire, hot glue gun, a Philips screwdriver, and a small push button switch like this.
Now, onto the DIY project
YouTube channel Creativity Buzz has posted a small video demonstrating the DIY project, as you can see in the below video. To begin with, take a scissor and cut the cords from your wired headphones. Ensure that one cord is small and the other one is large enough run from left to right, over your head.
Next, remove the ear cups and unscrew the speakers using a Philips screwdriver. Now, heat the soldering iron and create two holes on either side of the headphone, basically, melt the plastic. Now, put the speaker back and run the wire from the newly created hole, from one side to the other. Put some hot glue using the gun to keep the wire in place.
Now, onto the major task. Take the Bluetooth receiver, open the cover and solder three wires (for left, right and ground) on the 3.5mm headphone jack. Now, place the Bluetooth receiver inside the one of the ear speaker and create a hole near the power button — this is where the on/off switch button will go.
As the Bluetooth receiver is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, you might want to create an additional hole besides the power button to charge it. Use the glue to stick the Bluetooth receiver inside, connect the wires and screw the speaker back into its place. Now, press the power button, turn on Bluetooth on your phone. If you’ve done all the steps correctly, it should work.
Now, if you are like me, with little to no knowledge about soldering and electronics, there’s no need to be disappointed. Take the required items — the headphone, the Bluetooth receiver and other stuff, and head over to a nearby electronics repair shop. Show the video so the person gets an idea of what is to be done, and you should be sorted.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)