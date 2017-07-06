Results 1 to 1 of 1
Doordarshan mulls reach extension in South & east markets with new regional offerings
Mumbai: India's public broadcaster Doordarshan is all set to expand its viewership in non-Hindi speaking markets having drawn up plans to increase presence in the Southern and Eastern parts of the Country by launching New TV Channels.
