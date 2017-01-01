Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 09:13 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,831
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 784
- Rep Power
- 98
Zee TV to air 60-min special of Kumkum Bhagya till Kundali Bhagya ...
Zee TV to air 60-min special of Kumkum Bhagya till Kundali Bhagya starts run from 12 July
MUMBAI: After ending period drama Ek Tha Ek Thi Rani on 4 July, Zee TV has decided to run a one-hour special of Kumkum Bhagya until 12 July.
The 9:30-pm slot vacated by Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani will be occupied by a new series titled Kundali Bhagya from 12 July. Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani aired for two years and completed 500 episodes.
Kumkum Bhagya, which airs at 9 pm, will have an extended daily run for an hour till Kundali Bhagya takes the 9.30 pm slot.
Kundali Bhagya, which is a spinoff of Zee TVs top-rated show Kumkum Bhagya, is produced by Balaji Telefilms.
Speaking about the special episode, a Zee TV source said, Kumkum Bhagya is at a very crucial point in the story and the one-hour special is to highlight the story line. The special episodes wont be related to the spin-off.
Kumkum Bhagya was first premiered in April 2014 as a loose adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Sense and Sensibility. The show started as the story of two sisters Pragya and Bulbul, and their mothers dream to see them happily married. But given the strong chemistry between Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), the show became the love story of Abhi and Pragya.
Taking the leaf from Kumkum Bhagya, the new series will narrate the story of Pragyas sisters, Preeta and Shrishti, and their attempt to reunite with their mother Sarla.
Talking about the rationale behind the spinoff, Ekta Kapoor had stated during the shows launch, This is not my first spin-off; I have done a spin-off earlier with Kutumb but it didnt work. The reason I chose Kumkum Bhagya was that it gave young people the strength to stand for themselves. It made them believe that simplicity is beautiful and destiny is out there for them. Pragya was the first TV character who said no to dowry and broke the marriage; it was never done before. As the story progressed, we introduced lot of new elements, but I felt that something was missing. Thats how we came up with Kundali Bhagya.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)