Motorola Earbuds Metal, Earbuds Sports launched in India, priced at Rs 999
In an effort to expand its personal audio product range in India, Motorola has launched two new affordable headphones in the country. The company says it is aiming people between the age of 12 and 32 years for these products. Called the Motorola Earbuds Metal, and Motorola Earbuds Sports, both the headphones are priced at Rs 999.
The Motorola Earbuds Metal and Earbuds Sports use a 10mm neodymium driver in each earpiece, which is meant to deliver clear and deep bass audio. Both products are IP54 Water resistant, which means it is dust and water resistant, but you wont exactly be able to save them if they fall in a bucket of what, for an example. However, a splash or spray of water, they will survive. Similarly, the headphones are also dust proof.
As the name suggests, the Motorola Earbuds Sports headphone, are lighter in weight so you can easily wear them while playing, running or working out. The in-ear headphones are available in four colors, that is, Red, Orange, Slate, and Blue. The headphone also comes with a soft rubber ear clip that fits around the outer ear to hold the Earbuds in place, enabling users to focus on the workout, knowing the headphones will stay in place. Motorola says that the product design focuses on ergonomics, and has been extensively tested on athletes.
The Moto Earbuds Metal, on the other hand, looks more premium, with an all metal finish with sandblasting and anodizing. The package comes with 3 sets of soft silicon in-ear-gels designed to snugly fit into ears. The in-ear headphones also come with noise isolation capability and in-line mic for calls for handsfree calling. The Earbuds Metal also come in four color options, that is Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Matte Black.
The Earbuds series would be sold through all leading offline mobile retail outlets, modern trade chains, and e-commerce portals.
