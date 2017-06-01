Results 1 to 1 of 1
How to back up your Mac on an external hard drive
We keep a lot of data on our smartphones, PCs and laptops including music, movies, documents and more. However, in case of a system failure, there is a good possibility that your important data may be lost or becomes inaccessible. To ensure safety of your data, its always good to take timely backups.
There are many ways to back up your data and while most companies are pushing for cloud services, it is always a good idea to take local a backup. This way, you dont have to rely on an internet connection and exhaust the bandwidth during the backup and restore process. One of the best ways to take a backup is to simply copy the data onto external hard drive. However, if you are on macOS, the process is even simpler.
The Time Machine app will not only allow you to take manual backups, but also take automatic backups daily. Apple also recently started rolling out the public beta version of its upcoming macOS High Sierra. If you want to try out the new macOS before the official release, it will be a good idea to take backup of your data beforehand.
Heres how to back up your Mac
To begin with, get an external hard drive and format it using the Disk Utility tool in macOS. Simply connect the external hard drive to your Mac, and open the Disk Utility tool in apps. Here, select the external drive and format it by clicking on erase. Keep name as Untitled, format as Mac OS Extended (Journaled) and scheme as GUID Partition Map. Next, click on Erase.
Now that your external drive is formatted, click on the Apple menu on the top left, followed by System Preferences and Time Machine. On the right pane in the window, click on Select Backup Disk and choose the external hard disk that you formatted for the backup purpose, and click on Use Disk. Also, on the left pane, check the box that reads back up automatically. Once all this is done, the Time Machine app will automatically take backup of your data every time the designated hard disk is connected.
How to use iCloud to take back up of your Mac
Alongside taking local data backup, it will also be advisable to take backup of your data using iCloud. Once again, click on the Apple menu on the top left, followed by System Preferences and iCloud. Here you can choose the data that you want to backup. This includes photos, mail, contacts, calendar, reminders, Safari bookmarks and passwords, notes and more.
The iCloud backups are taken automatically in real-time, whenever any changes are noticed in your files. However, your Mac needs to be connected to the internet for this to word. By default, Apple gives you 5GB of free iCloud storage, and for more space, you need to pay Rs 65 a month for 50GB space, Rs 190 a month for 200GB space and Rs 650 a month for 2TB data.
