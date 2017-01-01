Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 01:38 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,817
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 784
- Rep Power
- 98
Doordarshan in talks with Disney for Kiddy content in evening slots
Mumbai: Doordarshan, which is gearing up to launch a kiddy channel as part of its bouquet, is said to be in talks with Disney for content aimed at youngsters in evening time-slots, according to a Senior executive of the pubcaster.
Read More__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)