Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) with 13 megapixel front and rear cameras launched
Samsung introduced the 2017 Galaxy J series in Europe last month, and the company has been continuing with its launches. In India, Samsung launched the Galaxy J7 Pro and the Galaxy J7 Max in India last month, and today the Galaxy J5 Pro was launched in Thailand. As reported earlier, Samsung has now launched the Galaxy J5 (2017) in its home turf, South Korea.
The Galaxy J5 (2017) is listed on Samsungs Korea website but the price hasnt been mentioned. As per a report, Samsung was said to price the Galaxy J5 (2017) at SKW 344,300 which rounds off to Rs 19,500 approximately. The smartphone will be sold via three mobile operators in South Korea and will be available in three color choices of black, blue and pink. In terms of design sports a metal and glass body with a look similar to the Galaxy S7. Furthermore, the Galaxy J5 (2017) features a vertical camera module on the rear end along with curved antenna bands running on the top and bottom of the device.
The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) comes with a 5.2-inch HD (1080p) Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The smartphone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. In the photography department, the Galaxy J5 Pro sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus. Up front, the smartphone houses a 13-megapixel camera with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture for selfies and video calling.
The Galaxy J5 (2017) is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsungs custom UI on top. The connectivity options available on the Galaxy J5 (2017) include single-SIM support, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC and Wi-Fi. The smartphone also features a fingerprint sensor which is embedded on the home button. Furthermore, the fingerprint sensor is equipped with authentication for Samsung Pay.
