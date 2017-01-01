New Delhi: Reliance Jio's thunderous entry into the telecom space has shaken the entire mobile industry.


Almost all the telecom operators have joined the price-war stirred by Jio's unbelievable data prices.


Now, as Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan plan is set to expire by June-end, the operator has brought in another bumper offer for its users.


But there is a catch in the offer it is available only for the JioFi users.


Here are the details of the new Jio offer


Under the scheme, Jio users will have to buy a new JioFi device as well as new Jio SIM card


Users will also have to buy Jio Prime plan at Rs 99


Now, select one of the recharge packs: Rs 149, Rs 309 and Rs 509


Rs 149 pack


Under Rs 149 pack, you will get 2GB data (each month) for a year (12 recharge cycles)


Rs 309 pack


Under the Rs 309 recharge plan, you will get 1GB data per day for 6 months (6 recharge cycles. Per recharge cycle of 28 days). So, for Rs 309 pack, you will get a total of 168GB data.


Rs 509 pack


Under 509 pack you will get 224GB data (Cap of 2GB data per day) for 4 months with per recharge cycle of 28 days.


Compare the above plan with the regular Dhan Dhana Dhan plan


Rs 149 pack


2GB Data


Validity: 28 days


Rs 309 pack


84 GB Data


1 GB/day


Validity 84 days


Rs 509 pack


168 GB Data


2 GB/day


84 days


