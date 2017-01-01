Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance Jio bumper offer: Get 224GB 4G data on recharge of Rs 509 Check out details
New Delhi: Reliance Jio's thunderous entry into the telecom space has shaken the entire mobile industry.
Almost all the telecom operators have joined the price-war stirred by Jio's unbelievable data prices.
Now, as Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan plan is set to expire by June-end, the operator has brought in another bumper offer for its users.
But there is a catch in the offer it is available only for the JioFi users.
Here are the details of the new Jio offer
Under the scheme, Jio users will have to buy a new JioFi device as well as new Jio SIM card
Users will also have to buy Jio Prime plan at Rs 99
Now, select one of the recharge packs: Rs 149, Rs 309 and Rs 509
Rs 149 pack
Under Rs 149 pack, you will get 2GB data (each month) for a year (12 recharge cycles)
Rs 309 pack
Under the Rs 309 recharge plan, you will get 1GB data per day for 6 months (6 recharge cycles. Per recharge cycle of 28 days). So, for Rs 309 pack, you will get a total of 168GB data.
Rs 509 pack
Under 509 pack you will get 224GB data (Cap of 2GB data per day) for 4 months with per recharge cycle of 28 days.
Compare the above plan with the regular Dhan Dhana Dhan plan
Rs 149 pack
2GB Data
Validity: 28 days
Rs 309 pack
84 GB Data
1 GB/day
Validity 84 days
Rs 509 pack
168 GB Data
2 GB/day
84 days
