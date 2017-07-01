Results 1 to 1 of 1
Asus Zenfone 4 Max with 5,000mAh battery, dual camera announced
Asus has reportedly announced the first smartphone from its rumored Zenfone 4 series. Called the Asus Zenfone 4 Max, the smartphone boasts a massive battery and a dual camera module among its key features. It has been announced for the Russian market at a starting price of RUB 13,900 (approximate Rs 15,200). If the rumors are to be believed, then the Zenfone 4 Max will soon be accompanied with five more smartphones from the same series. It is unclear when the smartphone will actually go on sale and how soon it will be made available in international markets.
According to Russian website helpix.ru, the Asus Zenfone 4 Max will be available in three color options of black, gold and pink. There will be dual SIM support, a fingerprint sensor, and comes in two variants based on processor. Heres a look at the specifications in detail.
Asus Zenfone 4 Max specifications, features
The Asus Zenfone 4 Max is a successor to the Zenfone 3 Max that was launched last year and brings in overall improvements in terms of hardware and design. To begin with, the Zenfone 4 Max features a metal unibody design with antenna lines placed in the same fashion as on the predecessor. However, the speaker grille has been repositioned to the bottom of the smartphone.
It is equipped with a 5.5-inch display with 1080x1920p resolution. It is available in two variants one powered by 1.4 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC and other with Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC. The smartphone further includes up to 4GB of RAM with 16GB/32GB/64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.
For photography, it packs a pair of 13-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and 140-degree panorama selfie mode.
Talking about the USP of the smartphone; it packs a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 3 hours of talk time on 15-minute of charge. The company is also claiming that one can watch up to 22 hours of video on the smartphone with the given battery power. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Zen UI layered above. It also supports dual SIM through a non-hybrid slot.
