Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 03:11 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,805
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 777
- Rep Power
- 98
600 broadband connections added by BSNL in a month
NASHIK: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has added 600 broadband connections in a month's time in Nashik district following the introduction of new schemes and news of implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).
The total number of broadband connections has increased from 40,000 on May 31 to 40,600 connections as on June 30 in Nashik district. The Union finance ministry has created an online network i.e. Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) that is important for three major process registration, returns filing and payments. Hence, internet has become the need of the hour for traders and businessmen.
Nitin Mahajan, BSNL general manager, told TOI that the demand for internet broadband of BSNL has increased for the past one month because of GST. "In June, BSNL added around 600 new broadband connections across the district. Moreover, we are adding around 50 new broadband connections every day since July 1 because of the GST," he said.
Over 50% of BSNL's total business comes from landline and broadband segments. Hence, the company is focusing on increasing both landline and broadband connections.
The BSNL has launched Rs 49 per month plan for landline connections under which customers will get free voice STD calls during 9am to 7pm and free calls for 24 hours on every Sunday. There is also Rs 333 per month plan that offers unlimited data for 60 days.
The market share of the BSNL in the district is around 10%. Around 31% of total business of the BSNL comes through broadband and data card business. But the BSNL's internet business has been growing vertically for the past few years.
Currently, the BSNL has a total of 5.48 lakh subscribers across all verticals - landline, mobile and broadband business. Of these, a total of 4.50 lakh are pre-paid and post-paid subscribers. Moreover, the BSNL has a total of 98,000 landline subscribers in the district, including 40,600 broadband customers.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)