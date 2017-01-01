NEW DELHI: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications' (RCom) enterprise arm on Tuesday launched 4G Enterprise Virtual Private Network (VPN) solution, Reliance Branch Connect. The solution is designed to help businesses quickly extend their corporate network to sites virtually anywhere in the country, the telco said.


The solution offers secure high-performance wireless connectivity in the last mile for enterprises to quickly connect their sitesbe they branch offices,
warehouses or partner offices to the corporate private network.


Reliance Branch Connect offers secure and high-performance enterprise-grade connectivity over RComs Next-Gen Reliance 4G LTE network, providing an unmatched experience for businesses.


"The solution makes network expansion quick and easy for businesses across the countryfrom metropolitan areas to the hinterland, offering easy management and scalability of networks. The solution has been designed with security as the most critical product feature," the telco said in a statement.


We are delighted to unveil this innovative solution that makes enterprise-grade private connectivity ubiquitous in India. India Inc. is on a steep growth curve. As enterprises extend into under-served urban areas and the hinterland, the need for reliable, fast and secure connectivity comes to the fore. Reliance Branch Connect addresses these needs squarely and effectively," said Bill Barney, Co-CEO, Reliance Communications, and Chief Executive Officer of Global Cloud Xchange.


