Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 03:07 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,805
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 777
- Rep Power
- 98
RCom launches 4G enterprise VPN solution
NEW DELHI: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications' (RCom) enterprise arm on Tuesday launched 4G Enterprise Virtual Private Network (VPN) solution, Reliance Branch Connect. The solution is designed to help businesses quickly extend their corporate network to sites virtually anywhere in the country, the telco said.
The solution offers secure high-performance wireless connectivity in the last mile for enterprises to quickly connect their sitesbe they branch offices,
warehouses or partner offices to the corporate private network.
Reliance Branch Connect offers secure and high-performance enterprise-grade connectivity over RComs Next-Gen Reliance 4G LTE network, providing an unmatched experience for businesses.
"The solution makes network expansion quick and easy for businesses across the countryfrom metropolitan areas to the hinterland, offering easy management and scalability of networks. The solution has been designed with security as the most critical product feature," the telco said in a statement.
We are delighted to unveil this innovative solution that makes enterprise-grade private connectivity ubiquitous in India. India Inc. is on a steep growth curve. As enterprises extend into under-served urban areas and the hinterland, the need for reliable, fast and secure connectivity comes to the fore. Reliance Branch Connect addresses these needs squarely and effectively," said Bill Barney, Co-CEO, Reliance Communications, and Chief Executive Officer of Global Cloud Xchange.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)