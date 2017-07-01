Results 1 to 1 of 1
Google Play Store v8.0 makes it easier to see whats new in an app update
Google has finally updated the Google Play app to version 8.0 and revamped the way updates are seen. Until now, in order to see the changes the update brought to an app, the user had to tap on the app in the Google Play Store and then expand the description to get to the Whats New option. While not too complicated, it definitely lengthened the process.
As reported initially by 9to5Google, Google has now further simplified the process. The new update now showcases the update to the app in the main menu. Instead of having to open each individual app in Google Play, the user can see the changes right in the main update menu, where all the apps are clubbed together, and decide to update the app or skip for a while. Next to the app name, theres a small menu. On tapping the menu, the pane expands to show the changes the update brings to the app. Its in the same screen and the user need not change the display or move away at any point of time.
Many times, for the user, it is important to see what the update brings and then decide to go ahead with it. Users often skip updates to apps in case of bug issues or unstable updates (if known). Also, space constraints lead to many users skipping updates, especially with budget Android smartphones.
The new update will help users scroll through and check the changes in an app the new update brings and then decide to update it as and when required. However, the expanded view does not show the complete change log and if there are too many changes, users will see the text abruptly cut off.
The new view will only be available once the Google Play store updates to the latest version, 8.0. Though the update has already started rolling out, users are getting it in phases. However, over the coming week, all Android users are expected to get the latest Google Play update post which, they can check the app update section to see the new changes. Users can also download the APK file but as Google is rolling out the version, it might not be too long a wait. Previous Google updates brought the tabbed interface and changes to My Apps section on Google Play. It is unknown what other changes the new version 8.0 brings.
