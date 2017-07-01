Results 1 to 1 of 1
Airtel Monsoon Surprise: Postpaid users to get 30GB free 4G data for 3 months
Airtel has announced a new offer for Postpaid customers, the Monsoon Surprise offer, which is an extension of the Holiday Surprise Data Surprise offers announced previously. The new offer is valid only for users of the My Airtel app and comes with a validity of 3 months, post which it will auto-expire. The My Airtel app can be downloaded on both Android and iOS from the app stores. The offer kicked off from July 1 and will continue till September.
As part of the Monsoon Surprise offer, users can avail free 30GB data in total for a period of 3 months which means 10GB additional data per month. The offer is valid for Postpaid users opting for the Rs 499, Rs 649 and Rs 799 billing cycle. The Rs 499 pack comes with 5GB data and along with the free 10GB data, the total monthly data available to users is 15GB. Similarly, Rs 649 and Rs 799 packs come with 7GB and 10GB 4G data respectively, increasing the data offering to 17GB and 20GB 4G data in total each month.
Apart from data, all the three packs of Rs 499, Rs 649 and Rs 799 come with free unlimited calling (STD calling is chargable in the Rs 499 pack) and SMS. The free offer is only for 4G handset users and there is no similar offer announced for prepaid customers or for those with 3G handsets. Additionally, users can also claim the offer alongside the original Holiday Surprise offer announced by Airtel previously.
In an email to customers, Gopal Vittal, CEO, Bharti Airtel, has said, Now as the monsoons approach, we are sending another shower of data your way. I am delighted to share that we are extending the data surprise by another 3 months. Now you get the extra data for 3 more billing cycles. All you need to do is claim your surprise on My Airtel app after 1st July, 2017.
The new offer takes on the current Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer which is applicable to Reliance Jio Prime members. While the original Holiday Surprise offer took on Reliance Jio, the present one is expected to continue countering the Jio demand. The previous offer too came with similar benefits of 30GB of 4G data with a validity of 3 billing cycles (10GB per cycle / month). Alongside, Airtel also introduced international roaming rates for travelers and slashed prices of incoming and outgoing calls while on an international network.
Reliance Jio has unleashed a data war in the country with most networks slashing prices and offering heavy discounts to users post the entry of Jio. The Indian telecom market is also moving towards consolidation with major players contemplating mergers. With the imminent merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, the market will hold four major players. Though the subscriber base for other telecom operators is not strongly affected anymore, the constant slew of offers by Jio has forced the other service providers to keep their prices in check to keep up with the competition.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
