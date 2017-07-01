Results 1 to 1 of 1
WhatsApp adds Night Mode feature to in-app camera for iOS
WhatsApp has rolled out a new Night Mode feature for its in-app camera on iOS. This feature has been rolled out to iOS users only as of now. As the name suggests, this feature will essentially improve low-light photography on WhatsApp. Spotting this feature is easy, as the icon will be visible in the shape of a crescent moon. There isnt any update for this new feature, and iOS users should see it on the app already.
On opening the camera, you will notice the moon icon on top just next to the flash icon. Tapping on it will enable the Night Mode effect on WhatsApps camera. We tried this feature to see how it does help in low-light photography. Weve shared below two sample photos clicked with the Night Mode off and then on. The image is taken in a low light area, as you can see from the first image. On the second photo, the Night Mode feature is turned on and the background becomes brighter.
While there is a noticeable difference between the two photos, the result appeared a little grainy. These photos were clicked from an iPhone SE, and the results may vary according to different smartphones. WhatsApps new Night Mode feature does a pretty decent job, but its real test will be known in photos actually taken during nightfall. The Night Mode feature works for shooting videos and the results are pretty decent as well.
This feature may appear as a minor update, but it will help in situations where using flash becomes isnt possible or rather disliked. It also works on the selfie camera too, which would be beneficial for users lacking selfie flash on their front cameras. This new feature comes after WhatsApp introduced filters for images. After capturing photos on WhatsApp, users get to choose amongst five basic filters from B&W, Cool, Chrome, Film, and Pop. WhatsApp could soon be catching up to its sister app Instagram, which already has Night Mode and recently introduced face filters. It wont be a surprise if WhatsApp does come up with face filters on its camera app.
