Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 10:51 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,801
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 777
- Rep Power
- 98
Net active DTH subs grew 12% to 62.65 mn in 2016
MUMBAI: The total active subscriber base of the six private direct-to-home (DTH) operators grew 12% in the calendar year 2016 to 62.65 million from 55.98 million in the previous year.
The figure is based on the Performance Indicator Report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the telecom and broadcasting sectors.
The net active subscriber base includes the number of temporarily suspended subscribers who have been inactive but for not more than 120 days.
At 25%, Dish TV had the maximum share of net active subscribers, followed by Tata Sky at 23%. Airtel Digital TV and Videocon d2h had a share of 20% each.
Sun Direct trailed at No. 5 with a 10% share while Reliance Digital TV remained at the bottom of the heap with a meagre 2% share.
According to this report, the total DTH subscriber base jumped 14.44% to 97.05 million as on 31 December from 84.8 million in the year-ago period.
As reported earlier by TelevisionPost.com, the inactive subscriber base of the six private DTH operators rose 5.2% over the earlier quarter to reach 34.40 million in the three months ended December. In the preceding quarter, this had grown 5.4% to touch 32.71 million.
The active subscriber base, on the other hand, rose 1.2% to 62.65 million in the quarter ended 31 December. In the prior quarter, this had grown 2.3% to reach 61.90 million. This is based on data provided by DTH operators to TRAI.
Thus, the active subscriber component stood at 64.55% of the total DTH subscriber base in the quarter ended 31 December 2016. Inactive subscribers comprised 35.45% of the DTH subscriber universe.
The new TRAI report further stated that the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) had granted a total of 899 private satellite TV channels for uplinking only/downlinking/uplinking, as on 31 December 2016.
There were 287 pay channels as reported by broadcasters compared to 262 pay channels reported in the previous year.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)