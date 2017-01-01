Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 10:06 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,799
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 777
- Rep Power
- 97
SIM not working? You may be defrauded
Vadodara: If you are suddenly unable to access your bank account through your mobile phone, promptly contact your telecom operator and the bank. Chances are that you may have become victim of a fraud.
A gang operating in different states has begun faking the identity of the victim and change his or her sim card that is used for banking through mobile phone. The cybercrime cell that is on the trail of the gang will be visiting UP, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh soon.
The gang that has members in several states then siphons the money from your bank and disappears. Last month, two cases of cheating executed with this modus operandi were registered with the cyber-crime cell. These cases brought to fore the new technique that this gang has adopted to cheat people and disappear without leaving a trace. It is an organized gang that does lot of recce before cheating people, said A D Gamit, police sub-inspector, cybercrime cell.
Members of this gang first collect identity documents of the victim along with his or her mobile number that is used for internet banking. They then approach the telecom operator and seek to block the SIM card of the victim by giving some or other reason. The telecom help centers dont suspect anything foul as the conmen produce photocopies of the victims identity documents, Gamit told TOI.
Once the SIM card is blocked, they ask for a new SIM with the same number and then promptly change password of the mobile banking app through one-time password (OTP). The money from the victims account is then transferred to over a dozen different bank accounts in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It is then withdrawn within hours, Gamit, who is in Palanpur to gather evidences, added. The gang members had blocked and reissued new SIMs from Palanpur, Deesa and Surat in the two cheating cases.
Investigators said that this racket is being run across the country and there is possibility of bank employees being involved in it. The gang gets information about whose bank account has big deposits and then targets the customer. We are investigating as to how such details get leaked. There is possibility of someone from banks being involved in it. Every member of the gang has a different task. Some collect identity documents, some approach the mobile operator officer and some gather information about bank balance, the police said.
During investigations, the police learnt that the telecom stores from where the gang blocked and re-issued new SIMs didnt have CCTVs so they havent been able to get images of the accused.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)