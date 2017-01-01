Results 1 to 1 of 1
Comedy Centrals slate of new shows in July
MUMBAI: Comedy Central will offer what it calls a heavy shower this monsoon. Everything will be LITT UP as Comedy Central is gearing up for the return of the duo Harvey and Mike with the launch of season seven of legal dramedy Suits on 14 July.
Comedy Central is also premiering new shows such as Mom season four on 5 July and Schitts Creek on 25 July. Mom revolves around the adventures of Bonnie and her daughter Christie while Schitts Creek is a comedy drama about a billionaire couple Johny Rese and Moira who lose all their money and are forced to relocate to a small town of Schitts Creek that they once bought as a joke.
Alongside shows like Suburgatory, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Friends, Impractical Jokers and more, Comedy Central will air the Roast of the Knight Rider American star, David Hasselhoff on 30 July. To add to the stellar line-up of shows, Comedy Central is also bringing to India shows such as the Matt Le Blanc starrer Man with a Plan and The Great Indoors featuring Joel McHale.
Viacom18 programming head of English entertainment Hashim Dsouza said, Comedy is a genre that appeals to a wide range of audiences. And our focus has always been on bringing the best of international comedy content to India. We have always strived to bring a mix of interesting comedy shows from fiction to sit-coms to talk shows and much more. Month after month, we want to introduce our audience to internationally acclaimed shows, help them explore various aspects of comedy and bring back some beloved shows that they just cannot afford to miss! Im sure, with a line-up such as this, July is going to be an exciting month for our viewers who are definitely going to be spoilt for choice!
