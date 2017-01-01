Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer ends this month:How to check expiry date, and more
Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer will come to an end this month for most users, and if you were on this offer, then youll have to get a recharge done to continue with the data benefits. For those who dont remember, Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer was launched in April, after its March 31 deadline for free services was over.
This Summer Surprise offer gave users another three months of free serviced provided they were on Jio Prime (Rs 99 per year membership) and had got a recharge of Rs 303 of higher. However, Jio Summer Surprise had to be withdrawn after TRAI said this offer was not in sync with its regulatory framework. Jio had replaced Summer Surprise with the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, though this had different terms.
So what does the end of the Summer Surprise offer mean for users? How can you check for the last date? We answer all your questions.
Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer expiry date, how to check and what it means
Reliance Jios Summer Surprise Offer will end in July, and the expiry date will depend on when you got the Rs 303 recharge done along with your Prime membership. In our case for a SIM that was recharged in April, the expiry date shows as July 20. So if you got your Rs 303 recharge done earlier, your expiry date might just be around the corner.
After this date, for example the July 20 one in our case, one has to get regular recharges every month to keep the Jio SIM running, and using that 1GB data per day. Users who get the Rs 309 recharge with 1GB daily data, will now have a validity of 28 days, and not 84 days as is the case in the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.
Essentially customers who are on Summer Surprise offer cant avail the extra 84 days being offered on the Dhan Dhana Dhan scheme. So yes, the service will become a paid one for these customers.
In order to check, when your Reliance Jio numbers Summer Surprise joyride comes to an end, just go to the MyJio Suite of Apps, and open MyJio app. Sign in with your mobile number, and youll see whichever offer youre currently on reflected in the Dashboard.
