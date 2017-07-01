Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sharp X1 Android One smartphone with 4-days battery backup launched
Googles Android One doesnt seem to be dead yet. While there is no sign of a new smartphone in India, theres a new launch in Japan. Sharp has taken the wraps of the X1 in its home country, which is by far the most expensive Android One smartphone yet. The unlocked version of the device in Japan is priced at JPY 70,524, which is approximately Rs 40,500. Buyers will be able to choose from color options like mint green, dark purple, and white.
The Sharp X1 is the second Android One smartphone in the Japanese companys portfolio, after the launch of the Aquos 507SH last year. Google has promised Android updates for the Sharp X1 for at least 18 months. Whats disappointing about the X1 however is its price and features combination. While the USP of Googles Android One program was to offer stock Android experience at affordable segments, the X1 is clearly placed in the premium segment. Whats more, the specifications and features on offer are strictly mid-range.
Sharp X1 specifications, features
As far as the specifications are concerned, the X1 flaunts a 5.3-inch full HD (1080p) IGZO LCD display. Under the hood is Qualcomms Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.
The smartphones USP is its 3,900mAh battery. Sharp says the battery is good enough to last four days on standby mode on a single charge. With a USB Type-C port, the battery can be fully charged in about three hours.
The rest of the specifications sheet includes a 16.4-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button, and dust and water resistance. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.
