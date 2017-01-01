Results 1 to 1 of 1
Vodafone helps users link Aadhaar with mobile numbers in Kolkata and Bengal circles
NEW DELHI: Vodafone India, in accordance with the government of India, has initiated a facility for customers to link their existing mobile numbers with Aadhaar in Bengal and Kolkata circles.
The E-KYC activation for new customers and re-verification for existing users can be initiated at all retail touch points across Vodafone stores and 50000 multi brand outlets in the area.
Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head- Kolkata and Rest of Bengal, Vodafone India, said, The service of linking SIM number with the customers Aadhaar is an important step in line with Vodafones commitment to a Digital India.
To avail this free service, Vodafone customers need to visit any retail touch point, authenticate their number using OTP and complete the verification process by giving their fingerprint on the biometric device.
This will help Vodafone customers to enjoy uninterrupted mobile connectivity. More than 60 lakh customers in the Kolkata and Bengal circles have linked their mobile numbers with Aadhaar.
