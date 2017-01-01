Results 1 to 1 of 1
Wonder Woman crosses $700 mn at the global box office
MUMBAI: Wonder Woman has crossed $700 million at the global box office. The fifth movie in the Transformers franchise has crossed the $400 million at the global box office but worryingly its take in China fell by a huge 75% in the second weekend.
comScore has announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of 2 July.
comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, Universals animated Despicable Me 3 from Illumination Entertainment tops the global box office chart taking in $171 million this weekend while enjoying its North American debut and a total to date of $192.3 million. Notably, Paramounts Transformers: The Last Knight crosses the $400 million mark while Warner Bros. Wonder Woman has now crossed the $700 million mark worldwide.
A report in The Hollywood Reporter noted that the latest Transformers movie continued its precipitous decline at the Chinese box office over the weekend, earning just $30.5 million from Friday to Sunday, a 75% slide compared to its $121 million opening.
The stunning decline is a disappointment to both Paramount and the three Chinese companies (Wanda Film, Huahua Media and ticketing service Weying) that took equity stakes in the film and partnered on its marketing and promotion in the Middle Kingdom. Expectations, The Hollywood Reporter noted, had been enormous for the fifth installment in the Michael Bay-directed franchise, with some local analysts pegging their prerelease forecasts as high as $400 million.
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of 2 July, are:
1-Despicable Me 3 Universal $171 Million
2-Transformers: The Last Knight Paramount Pictures $85 Million
3-Wonder Woman Warner Bros. $29.2 Million
4-Baby Driver Sony $27.8 Million
5-Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Disney $18.7 Million
6-Cars 3 Disney $14.5 Million
7-Reset (dir. Chang) Multiple $13.7 Million
8-Mummy, The Universal $13.1 Million
9-House, The Warner Bros. $11.7 Million
10-Baywatch Paramount Pictures $7.9 Million
11-Anarchist From Colony Megabox $6.7 Million
12-47 Meters Down Multiple $5.5 Million
The top 12 US weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of 2 July, are below:
1-Despicable Me 3 Universal $75.4 Million
2-Baby Driver Sony $21 Million
3-Transformers: The Last Knight Paramount $17 Million
4-Wonder Woman Warner Bros. $15.6 Million
5-Cars 3 Disney $9.5 Million
6-House, The Warner Bros. $9 Million
7-47 Meters Down Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures $4.7 Million
8-The Beguiled Focus Features $3.3 Million
9-The Mummy Universal $2.8 Million
10-Pirates Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Disney $2.4 Million
11-All Eyez On Me Lionsgate $1.9 Million
12-The Big Sick Lionsgate $1.7 Million
