No change in ICC Elite Panel of umpires
Aleem Dar and Kumar Dharmasena are amongst the ones retained
Following the annual review and selection process, the International Cricket Council has named an unchanged Elite Panel of ICC Umpires for the 2017-18 season.
Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker will continue to be a part of the Elite Panel. No new members have been added.
The decision was taken by the ICC Umpires Selection Panel, comprising of Geoff Allardice, Chairman and ICC General Manager - Cricket, ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, and former umpires David Lloyd and Srinivas Venkataraghavan.
The ICC has also retained the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees for the 2017-18 season, which includes David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Javagal Srinath and Richie Richardson.
