Rahul Dravid retained as India A and Under-19 coach
Rahul Dravid will continue as India A and Under-19 coach for the next two years, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday (June 30). There were no fresh applications invited for the position and the board decided to extend Dravid's contract after an extremely successful run.
The former India captain had earlier this month sent a letter to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to seek greater clarity on rule changes prevailing in conflict-of-interest regulations. Dravid, apart from being India A and Under-19 coach, also served as the mentor for Delhi Daredevils in Indian Premier League. His association with the franchise, however, will come to an end following the extension of his contract with the BCCI.
"It was an honour and privilege to have Rahul Dravid as Mentor of the Delhi Daredevils over the last two years. We truly enjoyed our association and nurtured some great young talent together. We are sad that he will not continue with us as Mentor as he chooses to serve India A as a coach. Being a true servant of Cricket he believes he still has a lot to give back to the game and help nurture young India talent. We wish him all the best," read a statement from Daredevils.
He was first appointed as coach of the India A and Under-19 teams in 2015 and has been instrumental in identifying talents and grooming the young guns. While the Under-19 team managed to reach the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup last year under his guidance, the India A squad went on to win the Quadrangular series in Australia involving Australia A, South Africa A and National Performance Squad. He has also served as mentor for Rajasthan Royals and played a key role in the rise of talents like Sanju Samson, Karun Nair and Deepak Hooda.
"Rahul Dravid is known for the discipline and commitment he brings to the table. He has been successful in grooming the youngsters in the last two years. I wish him all the very best for his assignments with the two teams for the next two years," Amitabh Choudhary, the BCCI acting secretary, said.
CK Khanna, the board's acting president, said they are happy that Dravid has agreed to extend his services. "Over the last two years, Rahul Dravid has been instrumental in getting young talent into the mix who have proved their worth on the big stage," he remarked. "We are glad to continue his services for the next two years and are sure that this is a bright sign for Indian cricket which will see many more young talents coming up in the future."
Dravid's next assignment will be India A's tour of South Africa starting from July 26.
