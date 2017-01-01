Results 1 to 1 of 1
Colors Bangla to launch celebrity chat show Golmaal Express from 2 July
MUMBAI; Colors Bangla will air a new celebrity chat show Golmaal Express from 2 July at 5.30 pm.
Golmaal Express blends family entertainment with gossip, singing, pranks and a whole lot more within the confines of a car. Radio Mirchis popular RJ Somak Ghosh will play host to an array of guests ranging from musicians to actors, directors to anchors.
Colors Bangla and Colors Odia business head Rahul Chakravarti said, At Colors Bangla we are always open to experimenting with innovative concepts as we believe that variety in content is the need of the hour. Golmaal Express is a one of a kind celebrity chat-cum-experiential show that promises to make for an interesting proposition for our viewers who are looking for differentiated content. We are also delighted to be partnering with Tata Hexa who have come on board as the presenting sponsor. With the perfect balance of a great host, strong concept and celebrated guests, Golmaal Express will make for a great evening watch.
The show will feature guests such as Raj Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Emon Chakraborty, Nachiketa Chakraborty, Rupankar and many others.
RJ Somak said, Golmaal Express is a unique approach to chat shows and I had a great experience shooting for it. Getting to know the celebs and the personal anecdotes from their lives was enjoyable as well as thoughtful. Hope the viewers enjoy the show as much as we did making it.
