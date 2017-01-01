Results 1 to 1 of 1
&pictures to premiere Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 on 2 July
MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel &pictures will air the world television premiere of mad cap comedy Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 on 2 July at 8 pm.
Directed by Umesh Ghadge, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 is the third installment of the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum franchise that released in 2005.
The comedy flick stars the crazy duo, Tusshar Kapoor and Aftab Shivdasani, along with Mandana Karimi in the lead. Krushna Abhishek, Shakti Kapoor, Darshan Jariwala also play pivotal roles amongst many others that take the audience on a supremely entertaining laughter riot amidst mistaken identities and complete chaos.
Kanhaiya (Tusshar Kapoor) along with his friend Rocky (Aftab Shivdasani) head to Thailand and end up becoming questionable film stars with the help of another friend Mickey (Krushna Abhishek). With both of them minting money, all goes well until one day Kanhaiya falls for Shalu (Mandana Karimi), an Indian girl completely oblivious of the formers profession. In a desperate attempt to impress her orthodox father, Kanhaiya puts together a fake family and thereon begins the ultimate chaos.
