Bajaj Auto today announced the launch of 160cc Pulsar NS160 in the country, priced at Rs 80,648 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new generation Pulsar NS 160 caters to the fast- growing segment of customers who seek premium quality, international style and performance, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.


The new generation Pulsar NS160 offers a combination of raw power, aggressive styling and superior performance that no other bike in its segment can match, Bajaj Auto President, Motorcycles, Eric Vas said.


The bike is designed to cater to the young and dynamic motorcycle enthusiast who is evolved, restless and demands performance and style in his everyday riding routine, he added.


Today, 70 percent of the sports biking segment is dominated by the 150-160 cc motorcycles. The NS160 will target a fast-growing segment of customers who want to stay in this cc band, but need the best in technology and performance, Vas said.


With the launch of NS160, the company aims to strengthen its leadership in sports motorcycles, he added.


