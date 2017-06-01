Results 1 to 1 of 1
Motorola Verve Cam+ with 2.5k video recording capability launched; Price, specifications
Motorola has launched a new product in its accessories lineup, called the Verve Cam+. Motorola has launched the livestreaming camera quietly, and the product is available for purchase via Amazon in the US. The Verve Cam+ is successor to the original Verve Cam unveiled at last years MWC expo. It is currently available for a price of $108.65 which rounds off to Rs 7,000 approximately.
The Motorola Verve Cam+ is roundly shaped and its dimensions are 56mmx56mmx28mm. The only color option available for the Verve Cam+ is white, and its a light product weighing 61g. The Verve Cam+ can record 2.5k videos at 30 frames per second with up to 45 minutes of recording time. The camera also comes with a built-in video stabilizer. The Verve Cam+ camera has IPX4 rating for water resistance which makes it waterproof up to 25 meters. It also comes with an IP68 rating waterproof case.
There are more accessories for the Verve Cam+ which includes a wearable clip, a tripod screw mount and a Bumper & lanyard case. Its connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and a microUSB port. The connectivity range goes up to 80 meters. The Verve Cam+ is also equipped with a microSD card slot with maximum storage capacity of 32GB. There is no in-built storage on the Verve Cam+. The battery capacity of the Verve Cam+ is however not mentioned.
VerveCam+ users can download Hubble Connect for Verve Life app which optimizes the sound, reviews and streams video, and finds the last connected location for your device. One can connect the camera with their smartphone via Wi-Fi using this app and edit photos and videos and livestream to social platforms like YouTube. Hubble Connect is available for both iOS and Android users. In comparison to the Verve Cam, it doesnt sport much difference. The Verve Cams waterproof case however had a slightly lower IP68 rating waterproof case. Also, the Verve Cam is available in black color.
