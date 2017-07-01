Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL offers six times more data to postpaid customers in India
NEW DELHI: State owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) said that it is will offer up to six times more data on existing post paid plans from July 1, 2017 on pan-India basis.
Under Rs 99 plan, customers will get 250MB instead of no data previously. Customers with Rs 225 plan, will now get 1 GB instead of 200 MB, similarly customers with Rs 325 plan will get 2 GB instead of 250 MB.
Under Rs 525 plan, postpaid customers will now get 3 GB instead of 500 MB. Customers with Rs 725 plan will get 5 GB instead of 1 GB, and customers with Rs 799 plan will now get 10 GB instead of 3GB.
BSNL said that customers with Plan 799 will also get unlimited voice call, in addition to 10 GB data, and customers with Plan 525 will get a talk value of Rs 450, in addition to 3 GB data.
R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said, "We are committeed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer value for the money plans to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry."
BSNL had earlier this week launched a new plan, BSNL SIXER - 666, to offer unlimited voice with 2 GB data per day under prepaid mobile services. The telco said that new plan caters to such customers who have requirement of both data and voice as it gives unlimited voice call to any network and data for a period of 60 days. "Thus it is both voice and data centric."
The telco had previously started offering 4 GB data per day for 90 days to its customers recharging with new STV- Rs 444, namely BSNL chaukka. The new promotional offer, the telco said, follows the Triple Ace Rs 333 offer which comes with 3 GB of daily data for 90 days. This offer could be seen aimed at countering incumbent telcos and Reliance Jio that have been providing data-rich offers to their respective customers in India.
Source:
