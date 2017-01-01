Results 1 to 1 of 1
Airtel offers 35GB 4G data at Rs 499 to dongle users: Report
NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel, India's top telecom operator is reportedly offering 35GB of 4G data for just Rs 499 to its 4G dongle users in the country.
According to an India Today report, to avail the 35 GB offer, the Airtel dongle users need to recharge their dongle with Rs 499. The data recharge be valid for one month.
New Airtel dongles are now available at Rs 1500, while it was earlier available at Rs 3000. For customers who order their dongle online at www.airtel.in, it will be delivered at their doorstep.
Bharti Airtel had previously extended its free data offer- Airtel Surprises- for three more months. It offers free up to 10GB 4G data every month to post-paid users.
