Sony Max to air The Mummy Tomb of the dragon emperor on 3 July
MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel Sony Max will air the action-adventure blockbuster The Mummy: Tomb of the dragon emperor on 3 July at 9 pm.
The movie is based on a fantasy, wherein an evil and brutal emperor also known as the dragon emperor (Jet Li) wishes to be immortal and wants to raise his army to conquer the world.
Directed by Rob Cohen, the movie is about Chinas ruthless Dragon Emperor (Jet Li) and his vast army who lie buried in clay for millennia. When young archaeologist Alex OConnell (Luke Ford) is tricked into reviving the emperor, he and his parents (Brendan Fraser, Maria Bello) must find a way to send the ghoul back to the grave before he can awaken his vast army and take over the world.
