Zee Marathi to launch afternoon band
MUMBAI: Marathi GEC Zee Marathi is launching an afternoon band that will run from 1 to 2 pm.
Zee Marathi, which leads the genre, is planning to launch some new afternoon shows. However, it has not decided on the genre or nature of the shows.
Currently, Zee Marathi has four hours of original prime-time programming, which starts from 6.30 pm and ends at 10.30 pm. With the launch of the afternoon band, the total hours of original programming will extend to five hours. The channel presently airs 10 original shows.
Zee Marathi is the only Marathi GEC to have launched an afternoon band. Earlier in 2008, the channel used to air original shows in its afternoon band. The channel has decided to relaunch the afternoon band as it sees traction in the afternoon slot.
Said Zee Marathi business head Nilesh Mayekar, We are bringing the afternoon band on Zee Marathi, as we are seeing some traction on our repeat shows. We havent decided on the number of shows or the genre. We will be testing it for a year and will eventually take a decision. Currently, we are not looking at the new slot from the revenue point of view.
The channels current programming features shows such as Home Minister, Lagira Jhala Ji, Tujhyat Jeev Rangla, Mazya Navryachi Bayko, Khulta Khali Khulena, Kahe Diya Pardes, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Dil Dosti Dobara, Chuk Bhul Dyavi Ghyavi and Naktichya Lagnala Yaycha Ha.
