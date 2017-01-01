MUMBAI: Star India has issued disconnection notice to direct-to-home (DTH) operator Reliance Digital TV for non-payment of licence fees.


As mandated by regulation, the broadcaster has issued a public notice stating that the signals of its channels will be discontinued to Reliance Digital TV within 21 days due to non-payment of licence fees.


Star broadcasts 50+ channels in eight different languages, reaching nine out of 10 C&S TV homes in India.


Reliance Digital TV, which has been put on the block by its owners Reliance Communications, has a mere 2% share of the total active DTH subscribers in India as on 31 December.


As per TRAI regulations, both broadcasters and distribution platform operators (DPOs) have to issue a 21-day notice before disconnecting signals to the other party.


Earlier, Star India had issued a disconnection notice to Hinduja Group-owned headend-in-the-sky (HITS) operator NXT Digital for non-payment of subscription dues.


Shortly after Stars notice, Sony Pictures Networks India had also issued disconnection to NXT Digital and its MSO sibling IndusInd Media & Communications Ltd (IMCL).


