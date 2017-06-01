Hello & Welcome to our community. Is this your first visit? Register
    Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings on Channels/Programmes

    Comedy Central topmost English entertainment channel in Wk 25


    MUMBAI: Comedy Central ousted Zee Cafe to top the hierarchy of English entertainment channels in Week 25, BARC data showed.


    Comedy Central garnered 431,000 weekly impressions, up 32.21% from the previous week.


    Zee Cafe also saw an increase in viewership, climbing to 378,000 impressions in the week ended 23 June. This was 8.62% higher than the previous weeks collection of impressions.


    The other change in Week 25 was that Star World HD took the fifth spot, replacing Colors Infinity SD.





    Top 5 English movie channels


    There was no change in the ranking of the top three English movie channels, with Sony Pix continuing to rule the genre.


    Movies Now 2 moved up a stair to be at No. 4 while Zee Studio entered the top 5. HBO exited the list.





    Top 5 movies


    Sony Pix had four of its movies in the top 5 while Movies Now had one.





    Top 5 infotainment channels


    The hierarchy of the top 5 infotainment channels remained unaltered, with History TV18 leading the pack





    Top 5 kids channels


    Cartoon Network and Pogo swapped places. There was no other change in the top order of kids channels.





    Source:
    __________________________________________
    Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
    Re: Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings on Channels/Programmes

    Star Gold re-enters top 5 of Hindi movie channels in Wk 25


    MUMBAI: After failing to be in the top 5 in Week 24, Star Gold re-entered the toppers’ chart by grabbing the third spot, as per BARC India data for Week 25 (urban + rural HSM).


    The channel pushed Zee Cinema to fourth position, while the previous week’s No. 4 exited the top 5. The top 2 and the bottom positions remained unchanged.





    Movies in U+R HSM


    ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ was the most-viewed film during the week with 8.38 million impressions





    Top Hindi movie channels in Urban HSM


    In urban HSM, Star Gold and Zee Cinema swapped positions while others held on to their rankings.





    Movies in Urban HSM


    The most-watched movie of the week in urban HSM was ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’.





    Top Hindi movie channels in Rural HSM


    In rural HSM, Star Utsav Movies and Zee Anmol Cinema exchanged positions.





    Movies in Rural HSM


    ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ topped the rural HSM chart as the most-watched film as well.





    Source:
    __________________________________________
    Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
